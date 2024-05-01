What Putin told Tucker that our 'leaders' ignore

The United States of America has an enemies list. We are waging proxy wars against Russia and indirectly against the best interest of Israel. Lumping those two nations on an enemies list is a task that requires evil intent or stupidity, or both. But there it is. Go figure.

Our government's enemies list is topped by China and Russia. Far behind are Marxist nations such as Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela. And then there is Iran and the Islamic warlord armies of Hezbollah, Hamas, ISIS, etc. Add to that the Mexican drug lords funded by American drug addicts, and the threats just keep on coming.

Drug-addicted America feeds the homeless miseries in America, and together it is bankrupting the nation – so a rational discussion of prioritizing our enemies might start with a defense of the homeland. But that is not the case.

Iran could do a lot of damage, but not sustain its attacks. In most American discourse, the two big guys are lumped together, which is America's first and most notable mistake.

An interesting and seemingly important aspect of Vladimir Putin's recent conversation with Tucker Carlson emerged from the Russian leader's recount of history as he saw it. Putin expressed surprise bordering upon disappointment that the events leading up to major Russian domestic reforms did not produce movement by the West to accept Russia for what it is, a part of Europe.

He went so far as to say "we expected" some overtures to join Europe and the West. That was as significant a comment as anything said about the two nations since World War II. It ranked up there with "tear down this wall." Yet, it was ignored by the intelligence services of the United States, by the political leaders of this nation and by the media.

The silence was an endorsement of the Cold War status quo.

U.S. leaders never seem to consider Russia's position. Russia is "land poor." Its expanse of land poses serious management problems within the nation, for it embraces many cultures and religions.

Russia's geography is not enviable. Its north is bitter cold. Its south must deal with the Islamic chaos of fractured states and warring factions. And to the east, there is China. China is not part of Europe and has no desire to move in that direction. And Russia is essentially landlocked, trapped in the Black Sea, trapped in the North Sea, and its capital thousands of miles from Vladivostok.

When the top Russian tells the world his nation was disappointed it was not encouraged to move toward European and Western society, after it made major domestic and foreign relations reforms, the remark is really significant.

More astounding was the Western leadership response. Not one Western leader responded by citing the comments as "interesting" and worthy of future discussion. Not one American leader suggested, "Let's talk about that."

There even was an absence of "intel leaks" trying to explain the insignificance of the remarks. The U.S. official response to the obvious overture by Vladimir Putin was, in effect, "We've got to send more arms and money to Ukraine." Hoisting the middle finger in the middle of war is not going to settle anything.

Before the shooting started in Ukraine, Valdimir Putin looked at Europe and America and said repeatedly and clearly that Russia would not accept Ukraine membership in NATO. He was ignored. His response was to stage the movement of the Russian military toward the border with Ukraine. Putin was sending a message, and the West, particularly the USA, ignored him.

As a matter of fact, as Russia pummeled Ukraine, the Biden administration told Americans Ukraine was winning. Then along came Oct. 7 and the death of 1,200-plus citizens of Israel, and Ukraine was dropped as a media topic of coverage until it ran out of U.S. dollars and U.S. arms.

At no point in this tragedy were Americans challenged to discuss what NATO membership by Ukraine would mean.

Take note, Putin did not turn east away from Europe. He looked to Europe for a solution.

Meanwhile all the levers of power in America were directed at attacking everyone who did not beat the war drums about repelling the Russians. There was nothing reasoned about the U.S. position. There was no discussion of options. The sophistication of American diplomacy reminded one of a schoolyard fight that never gets beyond the "Oh Ya" stage.

We should remember the American intelligence community is a creature of the Cold War nuclear standoff between Russia and the United States. The CIA has grown from a reporting agency, a tool of the elected government, to an armed, worldwide secret military force equipped with the latest weapons and satellite surveillance. It no longer looks overseas for threats. The CIA looks where it wants to look. Back then the Federal Bureau of Investigation was a national resource of information and support to local law enforcement, and now it has grown to a domestic military force aimed at the American people, and the debate in Congress today is whether or not to continue giving the FBI etc. the power to seize your property and private papers without a warrant. In that the FBI got what it wanted – power.

Our institutions are failing us, and ignoring the Putin overture to the West is just one example. In the grand scheme of this, Russia remains European, and as the world fractures along political and religious fault lines, Russia really has nowhere else to go. Can you imagine the nightmares in Russia if China defeated the United States?

We ought to, as a nation, choose leaders smart enough to work that problem and that opportunity instead of prowling about the world looking for the next regional war to suck the lifeblood out of America.

