Putin, Xi agree that deepened ties project stability against West's 'unilateral hegemony'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Beijing visiting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the first day of the two-day state visit, which includes top Russian defense and security officials, Putin referenced Russia being "brothers forever" with China and Xi. He quoted from a 1940s song, saying "The event is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a famous song from that time, it was created 75 years ago, but is often sung today: there is a quite famous line in it: 'Russian and Chinese are brothers forever'.

"I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership," he emphasized. Xi in response hit upon the 'old friend' theme, and was quoted in Xinhua as saying, "China is ready to work with Russia to stay each other’s good neighbor, good friend and good partner."

