A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Putin, Xi agree that deepened ties project stability against West's 'unilateral hegemony'

'Brothers forever'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:25am
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Moscow Victory Day Parade May 9, 2015 (Wikimedia Commons)

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Moscow Victory Day Parade May 9, 2015 (Wikimedia Commons)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Beijing visiting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the first day of the two-day state visit, which includes top Russian defense and security officials, Putin referenced Russia being "brothers forever" with China and Xi. He quoted from a 1940s song, saying "The event is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a famous song from that time, it was created 75 years ago, but is often sung today: there is a quite famous line in it: 'Russian and Chinese are brothers forever'.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership," he emphasized. Xi in response hit upon the 'old friend' theme, and was quoted in Xinhua as saying, "China is ready to work with Russia to stay each other’s good neighbor, good friend and good partner."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Putin, Xi agree that deepened ties project stability against West's 'unilateral hegemony'
Influential economist: 'West governments need war because their debts are no longer sustainable'
Slovakian prime minister expected to survive assassination attempt
Hunter Biden could be hurtling toward multiple felony convictions
Bibles and Christianity banned, believers go underground: New film imagines terrifying U.S.
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×