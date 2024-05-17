A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Quintuplets graduate from same university together

'Full circle moment'

Published May 17, 2024 at 1:17pm
Povolo quintuplets graduate college together (video screenshot)

Povolo quintuplets graduate college together

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s celebrations all around for this party of five. Quintuplets from New Jersey have made history by graduating from Montclair State University on the same day.

Victoria, Vico, Ashley, Michael and Marcus Povolo, 21, each took to the stage to receive their diploma at the college’s commencement ceremony on Monday, watched on by their proud parents, Paolo and Silvia. “It was super emotional, I was very, very excited,” Vico told The Post of the milestone moment. “We didn’t have a traditional high school graduation ceremony during the COVID pandemic, so it was a full circle moment.”

It’s “believed to be the first time quints have simultaneously graduated from a New Jersey higher ed institution,” Montclair State University said in a statement.

