Reality check: WND CEO cited in history of so-called 'Palestine'

A newly published commentary in Israel National News is suggesting that those students rioting for "Palestine" and those beleaguered "Palestinians" check their history, and the facts, before they make themselves look too stupid.

Because "Palestine" isn't. It's not a nation, there is no Palestinian history, there is no Palestinian language.

The commentary is by Victor Sharpe, a freelance writer who has authored multiple books including the four-part series "Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state."

Those "pro-Palestinian" riots that have been happening mostly on university campuses across the nation, actually violent and destructive riots that advocate for the destruction of Israel, have erupted in the aftermath of the attack by the terrorists of Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians last Oct. 7. They butchered, often in horrific fashion, some 1,200 Israelis.

Israel has responded militarily, promising to remove that threat of terrorism.

Sharpe, in his column, pointed out that even Mahmoud Abbas, the "Holocaust denying head of Terror, Inc, aka the Palestinian Authority, the same brute who glories in his ‘Pay to Slay’ abomination in which he rewards Palestinian Arab thugs for murdering Jews, once upped his erstwhile mentor and arch terrorist, Yasser Arafat, by spewing another Arabian Nights hallucinatory diatribe while at the United Nations Security Council."

It went, Abbas claimed, "We are the descendants of the Canaanites that lived in the land of Palestine 5,000 years ago and continuously remained there to this day." But then, Arafat had claimed the "Palestinians" were descended from the Philistines.

Goofy, suggested Sharpe, as "the followers of the ‘religion of peace’ will tell you that even Adam was a Muslim."

One of the experts cited by Sharpe, on the issue of "Palestine," is Joseph Farah, the CEO of WND.com, which he founded more than 25 years ago.

"Let me close, beginning with the words of a Christian Arab, Joseph Farah, in 'Myths of the Middle East,'" Sharpe wrote. "Mr. Farah has made his home here in America and knows of what he writes:"

There has never been a land known as Palestine governed by Palestinians. 'Palestinians are Arabs, indistinguishable from Jordanians (another recent invention), Syrians, Iraqis, etc. Keep in mind that the Arabs control 99.9 per cent of the Middle East lands. Israel represents one-tenth of one per cent of the landmass. But that’s too much for the Muslim Arabs. They want it all. And that is ultimately what the Muslim Arab Hamas terrorism in Israel is about today….No matter how many land concessions the Israelis make from their tiny homeland, it will never be enough.'"

The truth, Sharpe noted, is that "The present-day so-called ‘Palestinians’ are Arab people sharing an overwhelmingly Muslim Arab culture, ethnicity and language identical to their fellow Arabs in the Middle East and North Africa, with few if any distinctions. They are primarily the descendants of those itinerant Arabs who illegally flooded British Mandatory Palestine from stagnant Arab territories as far away as Sudan, Egypt, Syria and what was Mesopotamia (modern Iraq). They were attracted during the late 19th and early 20th century by new employment opportunities created by the Jewish pioneers whose heroic efforts were turning the land green again and restoring centuries of neglect which the ancestral Jewish homeland had endured under a succession of alien occupations."

He noted "Canaanites" were subdued and "no longer existed as a distinguishable people," and the "Philistines," defeated by King David, eventually were found "disappearing from history."

He explained, "No such name as Palestine occurs in any ancient document. It is not written in the Bible, neither in the Hebrew Scriptures nor in the Christian Testament, not even in Assyrian, Persian, Macedonian, Ptolemaic, Seleucian or other Greek sources. There is no ‘Palestinian’ people ever mentioned, not even by the Romans who invented the term," he said.

Sharpe then listed the comments of some of history's notables, on the topic:

1937. Auni Bey Abdul-Hadi to the Peel Commission. “There is no such country as Palestine. ‘Palestine’ is a term the Zionists invented. There is no Palestine in the Bible. Our country was for centuries part of Syria.”

1946. Professor Philip Hitti, Arab historian, “It is common knowledge that Palestine is nothing but southern Syria.”

Zuhair Muhsin, military commander of the PLO and member of the PLO Executive Council. “Never forget this one point: There is no such thing as a Palestinian people, there is no Palestinian entity, there is only Syria. We are an integral part of the Syrian people. It is only for political reasons that we carefully underline our Palestinian identity . . . yes, the existence of a separate Palestinian identity serves only tactical purposes. The founding of a Palestinian state is a new tool in the continuing battle against Israel.”

Hafez Assad, Syrian Dictator, to the arch terrorist and PLO leader, Yasser Arafat. “You do not represent Palestine as much as we do. Never forget this one point: There is no such thing as a Palestinian people, there is no Palestinian entity, there is only Syria. The fact is that today’s ‘Palestinians’ are immigrants from the surrounding nations! I grew up well knowing the history and origins of today’s Palestinians as being from Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Muslim Sherkas from Russia, Muslims from Bosnia, and the Jordanians next door. You are an integral part of the Syrian people; Palestine is an integral part of Syria. Therefore, it is we, the Syrian authorities, who are the true representatives of the Palestinian people.”

James Finn, British Consul in 1857. “The country has remained ‘The Holy Land’ in the religious and historic consciousness of mankind, which associated it with the Bible and the history of the Jewish people.”

Sharpe said, "That the world has fallen hook, line and sinker for duplicitous Arab propaganda speaks to the success of one of the biggest scams ever perpetrated. And students at American Universities of lower learning, with minds now filled with poisonous Marxist and Islamist propaganda, riot in support of Muslim Hamas monsters who took turns raping young women until they died from their ghastly wounds.

"These were the same Arabs who beheaded babies, who baked babies alive in ovens, who delighted in raping women while videotaping them in their agony on that terrible day of October 7, 2023. Then they gleefully sent the pictures and videos back to their celebrating Muslim Arab families in Gaza; those same Arab ghouls who call themselves Palestinians."

