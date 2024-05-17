Is this really the best Democrats can do?

Today's Democrats really makes you wonder if legendary Thomas Sowell had them in mind when he stated, "We are living in an era when sanity is controversial and insanity is just another viewpoint."

On March 20, 2024, the "Anderson Cooper 360" show allowed "Democratic Party strategist" James Carville to make threats against former President Trump. Carville stated, "Biden is not the best attack politician. … there are a lot of people to do what I call 'the wetwork.'" (Wetwork is often used as a euphemism for murder or assassination. The term alludes to spilling blood.) "That's a CIA term," Carville said. "Take a guy out." Propagandist Anderson stated, "Sounds like a mob hit."

On MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki," Carville, speaking of Trump, stated, "We have to keep the foot on this guy, right on his neck, take our heel and twist it." Continuing he stated, "We are going after him [Trump] with a meat cleaver, OK? A rhetorical meat cleaver."

Carville is certainly a good example of insane ranting. He also gets his vocabulary from the same place Joe Biden does, for neither of them can speak five words without cursing.

Speaking to young voters "sour on Biden" Carville says, "[bleep] you." Speaking to 26-year-old voters, Carville states, "You [bleep]ing 26-year-old, you don't feel like 'the election's important to me.' … You're full of [bleep]."

Amazing. A Democrat "strategist"? I just don't understand how cursing Carville can verbally threaten a presidential candidate on television and not go to jail.

Well, Sowell was correct about this one.

Moving on to our next example of today's Democrat, let's look at Barbra Streisand, 30-year friend to the Clintons. Streisand sent out a post to her 812,000 followers on X that "over the last 40 years America has enjoyed only economic good times under Democrat presidents and economic recessions under Republican presidents." Being filthy rich, Streisand has no understanding of the "economic times" that the rest of us endure. Fact checkers jumped on Streisand's insanity and found her post to be so wrong, it was actually backwards. Democrats caused the recessions Republicans pulled the country out of. Streisand is truly an example of what Jesus calls "blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch" (Matthew 15:14).

Obama actually awarded Streisand the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor. For what, no one knows, but of course this was given by a president who received the Nobel Peace Prize … for what, no one knows. Even the Nobel secretary regrets giving the award to Obama. It makes you wonder if Streisand gets her education from watching ABC's "The View."

Speaking of "The View," let's look at our next examples of today's Democrat. Recently, co-host Sunny Hostin discovered that her ancestor was a slave owner. Should she be canceled? Hostin, showing her intellectual ineptitude, explained to her audience that the recent earthquakes in New York, the 17-year cycle of cicadas and the solar eclipse all "lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on." Fortunately, Whoopi Goldberg, showing herself to be a "well of knowledge," explained that these things were not related. Having now proven herself to have a new level of intellect, just five days later Goldberg stated the GOP wants to "bring back slavery." Well, it looks like Whoopi skipped her history class.

According to history, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 "as a coalition opposing the extension of slavery into Western territories," and "fought to protect the rights of African Americans after the Civil War." Goldberg, pay attention. Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. In sharp contrast Democrats formed the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as "resistance to the Republican Party's … policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for Black Americans." According to Social Justice Survival Guide, "it was the Democratic Party in the United States that was most responsible for slavery and Jim Crow." Should the Democratic Party be canceled? Perhaps Goldberg should read a little more and stop getting all her information from watching reruns of "The View."

Our next example of today's Democrat is Hillary Clinton. Hillary is quoted as saying, "'What Trump really wants' is to 'kill his opposition.'" That is an amazing statement, especially coming from Mrs. Clinton, for if anyone should know about killing your opposition, that would be Hillary. Have you ever heard of the Clinton body count? There are those who call this a conspiracy theory, but before the Clintons left Arkansas to go to Washington, D.C., there were already over 30 dead bodies, and presently there are over 50 mysterious deaths surrounding them. Could these deaths be related to the "guns, drugs, [and] CIA at Mena, Arkansas" where, through the sales of cocaine, USA Times News says, "the CIA knowingly funded an anti-communist Contra army in Nicaragua"? A history of the Clintons makes an interesting read with some saying there was a "Clintonian Reich … [of] drugs, money, and murder."

Then there is Hillary's role as secretary of state where she was a catastrophic failure, climaxing with an attack on a U.S. Embassy in Benghazi and the death of four Americans, including the ambassador. The Hill properly captures Hillary's abilities with the headline, "Obstruction, lies, and dishonor: Hillary's Benghazi legacy."

Of course then there is Gov. Gavin Newsom who has created a $73 billion deficit for the state of California, the largest "real dollar" deficit in California's history, ranking California last in its budget performance in the nation. Newsom just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his 10-year plan to end chronic homelessness with "'tens of millions' of federal dollars in funding." So, who has been getting paid "tens of millions" of federal dollars to complete this 10-year solution for the past 20 years? Can you imagine the plans Newsom would make as president?

Last we have warmongering, mumbling-bumbling Joe Biden. Well, enough said.

Is this really the best Democrats can do?

