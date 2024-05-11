A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.BLACK-GOLD BLUES

Renewable proponents say batteries can stabilize grid, but experts say costs are 'astronomical'

Would cost around $416 per kilowatt hour

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 11, 2024 at 1:59pm

(Photo by Roberto Sorin on Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – For the past five years, the Sierra Club has been waging a war with operators of the nation’s coal-powered electric generation.

The attacks have plenty of resources thanks to billionaire and former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg, who in 2019, donated $500 million to the elimination of every bit of America’s coal-fired capacity. Last year, the billionaire dropped another $500 million into the effort. Forbes Magazine estimates his net worth at $106.2 billion.

A coal plant in Maryland may be emblematic of the conflict. Despite the Sierra Club’s well-funded effort against that plant, the episode illustrates the problem with trying to solve "green" grid reliability problems with battery facilities.

Read the full story ›

