Report: George Soros already has spent $80 million to warp 2024 election

A new report from the Media Research Center reveals that far-left billionaire George Soros, who once boasted of considering himself "some kind of god," already has handed out $80 million to try to warp the 2024 election results.

His comment was in a book he wrote, where he said, "I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood," and later elaborated, "It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out."

It is the MRC's publication division, Newsbusters, that explains Soros is the money behind "a massive effort" by a "censorship-obsessed" group that is pushing to have Big Tech platforms impose radical censorship agendas for the election season.

Free Press, which is separate from the other "The Free Press" by journalist Bari Weiss, earlier claimed responsibility for helping get President Donald Trump banned, at the time, from Twitter, now X.

The opening salvo in the war on free speech came in a letter from Free Press claiming, "More than 200 groups urge leading tech platforms to implement election-integrity policies to protect democracy worldwide."

"In the letter, the anti-free speech groups raged at social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter (now X) and YouTube for reducing 'interventions necessary to keep online platforms' allegedly 'safe and healthy' and demanded 'swift action' to protect so-called democracy. MRC research unveiled that at least 45 of the signatories have had their coffers packed with Soros cash to the tune of a whopping $80,757,329 between 2016 and 2022 alone," Newsbusters reported.

Of course, during the 2020 election censorship agenda, those ideas promoted by conservatives were the "misinformation," and anything promoting leftist ideas was legitimate.

In fact, during that time period, even the FBI got involved in the censorship agenda run by leftists, claiming, falsely, that all of those scandalous reports about Biden family activities contained in the laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation.

In fact, it all has been documented as accurate.

The report said the letter was sent to executives at Discord, Google, Instagram, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Rumble, Snap, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and X.

Newsbusters explained, "The document attempted to justify that it was written with reducing 'real-world harms' and 'the rise of extremism and violent attempts to overthrow democratic governments' in mind. However, it appears that its true design is to pressure Big Tech companies to silence speech the left despises as 60 countries across the globe gear up for their elections in 2024.

"But even more disturbing was the letter’s implication that its primary target is interfering in the 2024 U.S. election. This development is directly in line with Soros’ brand, who has dedicated millions of his ungodly fortune to groups looking to interfere in elections by stifling online speech," the report said.

The letter's goals include censoring opinions, even facts, about the problems of the 2020 election. Leftists call it the "Big Lie," in which Trump charges that there was nefarious activity.

In fact, Mark Zuckerberg dumped $400 million plus in cash in the laps of mostly leftist elections officials to help them cope with COVID-19. They often ended up using that wealth, an amount never before injected into an American election outside the channels of ordinary campaign funding, to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

Then, too, the FBI's election interference, a later poll suggested, likely handed the White House to Biden.

Newsbusters explained, "The letter also condescended how in '2020, Black people and other people of color, women, and non-English speakers were — and continue to be — disproportionately targeted with online election lies.'"

A statement from Nora Benavidez, of Free Speech, claimed, "The tech industry’s refusal to safeguard their platforms is already having a dangerous impact on democracies around the world."

She then plunged into hyperbole, with, "Today, hundreds of civil-society groups are putting these companies on notice: Failure to uphold and enforce sound election-integrity policies and expand non-English staffing to monitor disinformation, political deepfakes and other harmful content will be catastrophic to free and fair elections worldwide."

Robert W. McChesney, a Free Press co-founder, has made clear the intention: "Our job is to make media reform part of our broader struggle for democracy, social justice, and, dare we say it, socialism."

Getting more than $20 million of the cash handouts was Global Witness, "which is already on record pressuring Facebook and TikTok to increase censorship operations before the 2022 midterm elections," the report said.

Another recipient of the payoffs was Institute for Strategic Dialogue, taking in more than $3 million.

"The leftist group was recently exposed in a House Judiciary Committee investigation for co-authoring a 'hate groups' blacklist with the Soros-funded Global Disinformation Index (GDI) targeting 'conservative' and faith-based organizations. This list was later disseminated by law enforcement to several financial institutions. The discovery was part of a broader congressional investigation that uncovered federal law enforcement circulating documents to private financial institutions to jawbone them into giving up sensitive customer data," the report said.

A Fox Business report on the MRC's findings noted MRC Free Speech America vice president Dan Schneider explained, "One of the wealthiest men in the world is using his vast wealth and power to silence regular Americans ahead of the 2024 election. At a time when defending free speech is key, leftists are trying their best to shut down the voices of half of America, especially those who disagree with the radical agenda promoted by Biden, Soros and most Big Tech executives."

