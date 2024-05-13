A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Report: U.S. withholding 'sensitive intelligence' on Hamas from Israel

'Biden administration working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 12, 2024 at 9:57pm

Joe Biden, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is briefed on the terrorist assault on Israel, Saturday Oct. 7, 2023, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(JNS) -- The Biden administration will share key intelligence with Israel about the whereabouts of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza if Israel agrees not to go ahead with its military operation in Rafah, according to The Washington Post.

“The Biden administration, working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah, is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels, according to four people familiar with the U.S. offers,” said the report.

The United States is seeking to delay the operation, concerned that Israel is not doing enough to ensure the safety of the over one million Gazans sheltered in Rafah should a full-scale invasion move forward, according to the sources cited by the Washington Post.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report: U.S. withholding 'sensitive intelligence' on Hamas from Israel
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi punched by maniac in random NYC attack
WATCH: Mark Levin: Our judicial system has blown up
Inflation is slowing, but here's why prices still aren't going down
Kari Lake drops bomb: Exposes how Dems are ALREADY stealing votes
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×