Republican bill in Congress seeks to crack down on DEI in med schools

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Bills that seeks to block med schools from receiving federal funds if they maintain diversity equity and inclusion mandates are winding their way through Congress.

“Embracing anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education,” or the EDUCATE Act, would limit the availability of funds for medical schools that “adopt certain policies and requirements relating to” DEI, it states.

The bill, with similar versions recently introduced by Republicans in both the House and Senate, would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to ban DEI from med schools.

