A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF

Republican bill in Congress seeks to crack down on DEI in med schools

'Admissions, faculty recruitment, and curricula should not be tainted with discrimination'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:16pm

Air Force medical providers and support staff assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 arrive for a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, California, Aug. 28, 2020 (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Bills that seeks to block med schools from receiving federal funds if they maintain diversity equity and inclusion mandates are winding their way through Congress.

“Embracing anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education,” or the EDUCATE Act, would limit the availability of funds for medical schools that “adopt certain policies and requirements relating to” DEI, it states.

The bill, with similar versions recently introduced by Republicans in both the House and Senate, would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to ban DEI from med schools.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Lyrics matter': Evangelist exposes 'darker turn' of Taylor Swift, sounds alarm for parents
'Cosmic glitch' discovered at the edge of the universe
Republican bill in Congress seeks to crack down on DEI in med schools
One tiny genetic change may be the cause of childhood obesity
GOP pledges to hold 'mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders' accountable in anti-Semitism probe
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×