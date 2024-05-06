Republican in Congress who voted to impeach Trump gains primary challenger

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Republican Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley launched a primary challenge on Monday to Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, who is one of two remaining House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021.

Smiley ran against Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray in the 2022 midterms, during which she lost to the longtime senator by roughly 15 points. The Republican emphasized her support for veterans in an announcement video on X, and touched on issues like government spending, immigration and inflation.

“We can do better. For almost 20 years I have worked to change the government from the outside, and now it’s clear — the best way for me to continue my work and deliver change for Washington families is inside Congress. So I’m running,” Smiley said in the video.

My journey to politics started at Walter Reed Army Hospital almost 20 years ago when I pushed back against gov dysfunction and won. Now, it’s time for me to push back from inside Congress, and win for my friends and neighbors in WA-04. Join me, as we take the fight to Congress! pic.twitter.com/p0tbAzopYj — Tiffany Smiley (@SmileyForWA) May 6, 2024

Would you like to see Tiffany Smiley replace Dan Newhouse in Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Newhouse faced a challenge from a Trump-endorsed candidate during the 2022 cycle, Loren Culp, who finished in third place with 21.6% of the nonpartisan primary’s share. The congressman went on to defeat Democrat Doug White by over 35 points.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

California Rep. David Valadao is the only other current GOP House member who voted with Newhouse and eight others to impeach Trump over his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Fred Upton of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Tom Rice of South Carolina also supported impeachment.

Upton, Kinzinger, Katko and Gonzalez decided not to seek reelection following the impeachment vote, while Meijer, Cheney, Rice and Herrera Beutler lost their bids to Trump-endorsed candidates.

Newhouse’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!