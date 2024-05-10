RFK Jr. surprises his own running mate with 'new' stance on abortion

Conservatives across America have been reminded of Democrat-turned-independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s complete adherence to the abortion ideology.

In fact, his position of supporting even at "full-term" appeared to surprise his hand-selected runningmate, Nicole Shanahan.

NBC News reports the two appeared on episodes of Sage Steele's podcast.

Kennedy was asked what should be limits for abortion.

"Should there be a limit or are you saying all the way up to full term, a woman has a right to have an abortion?” Steele said.

Kennedy said government should be hands-off abortion no matter what.

"Even if it’s full-term," Kennedy said in response. "I think we have to leave it to the women rather than the state."

NBC explained, "The comments appeared to come as a surprise to Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate. A week prior to the release of Kennedy’s conversation with Steele, Shanahan was featured in a podcast episode with the host. Steele asked Shanahan if she agreed with Kennedy’s belief that a woman should have the option to have an abortion at full term, to which Shanahan responded with surprise."

She said, "My understanding with Bobby’s position is that, you know, every abortion is a tragedy, is a loss of life. My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we’ve talked about this. I do not think, I don’t know where that came from."

Shanahan suggested there has been a "miscommunication."

NBC noted Shanahan said, "As a mom, and a person with a womb, I don’t like the feeling of anyone having control over my body. It is coercive. It is wrong. But, I am also a woman that would not feel right terminating a viable life living inside of me, especially if I am both healthy and that baby is healthy. I can hold both beliefs, as someone who believes in the sacredness of life, simultaneously."

The report noted Kennedy's position on abortion has changed, at times supporting a national abortion ban after three months, a statement his campaign then refuted.

"Kennedy told NBC News, 'I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life.' Pressed on whether that meant signing a federal ban at 15 or 21 weeks, he said yes.

Kennedy’s campaign soon put out a statement saying that the candidate 'misunderstood' repeated questions on the topic," NBC said.

