FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Romanian organized crime group targeting places of worship across eastern states

Typically looking for cash, jewelry

By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 12:18pm

(FOX 5 DC) – An international organized crime ring is reportedly targeting houses of worship in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

So far, in 2024, thieves have already burglarized five religious institutions - two Buddhist temples, two mosques, and one Hindu temple in Montgomery County, according to police. In 2023, they targeted seven similar places, with investigators making arrests in about half the cases.

Lieutenant Andrew Suh with Montgomery County Police said the primary suspects in these cases are a group called the Romanian Organized Crime Group, who call themselves the ROMAs. "They travel around the United States and commit property crimes," Lt. Suh said. "They don't want to harm anyone. It's not a hate crime, but obviously it affects the public."



These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







