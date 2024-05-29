Russell Brand shares his experience after converting to Christianity 1 month ago

(DAILY WIRE) – Actor Russell Brand said this week that it’s been a “big change” after becoming a Christian a month ago. The comedian and podcast host made the remarks in a video posted to social media where he shared what his experience has been like thus far into his new journey.

“I’ve been a Christian a month now and it’s been a big change,” he said. “Not that I’ve entirely changed as a person, of course I haven’t, but I’ve taken on a lot of new concepts and it changes you to accept that it’s not like you’re in a game show and by doing really, really good things, you can get redeemed.”

“No, repentance, to repent, means that you have to continually change and acknowledge that I am in a battle against myself,” he continued. “That I need to surrender myself to an ever-present eternal and accessible Jesus. That mercy is something that’s given to me, been granted to me, that I live with through love, not something that I can sort of win or achieve by doing good deeds.”

