A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithNEWS ANALYSIS

Russell Brand talks tarot cards the day after being baptized

Is actor 'just a baby Christian' or is he actively promoting New Age paganism?

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:08pm
Russell Brand (Video screenshot)

Russell Brand

(CBN NEWS) -- Russell Brand recently made headlines when he shared on his social media accounts that he was planning on getting baptized. On Sunday, April 28, 2024, Brand was officially baptized into the Roman Catholic Church. Known previously as an actor and comedian, in recent years Brand has become more of a political activist and social media influencer. He has 6.79 million subscribers on YouTube and close to 12 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

In recent years, up until very recently, Brand has promoted many New Age ideas and philosophies across his social media platforms and hosted conferences on mediation and transcendentalism. He has also been a strong proponent of Eastern mysticism and spiritualities that are found in Buddhism and Hinduism. Many in the Christian world are split over whether his most recent baptism and conversion announcements are, in fact, sincere.

One of the biggest issues is that he is still promoting New Age ideas across his social media, and this week he promoted what practically all Christians would define as witchcraft. On April 29, 2024, the day after his baptism, he posted a video on his social media involving tarot cards. In the video, he shares about the specific meaning of the tarot card that he held in his hand and that certain symbols can serve as "tools for reflection and personal analysis." Ending the video, he asks viewers their view on synchronizing other spiritual practices with Christianity and jokingly asks if it is ok to "meddle in the occult arts."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russell Brand talks tarot cards the day after being baptized
'Lyrics matter': Evangelist exposes 'darker turn' of Taylor Swift, sounds alarm for parents
'Cosmic glitch' discovered at the edge of the universe
Republican bill in Congress seeks to crack down on DEI in med schools
One tiny genetic change may be the cause of childhood obesity
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×