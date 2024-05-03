Russian, American troops are cohabitating an air base in Niger

(HEADLINE USA) – Niger’s new government has allowed Russians to enter an air base housing American troops in an apparent attempt to pressure the U.S. to withdraw from the African country.

Quoting an unnamed senior Defense Department official, Reuters reported on Thursday that Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops, but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital.

“The move by Russia’s military … puts U.S. and Russian troops in close proximity at a time when the nations’ military and diplomatic rivalry is increasingly acrimonious over the conflict in Ukraine,” Reuters reported. “It also raises questions about the fate of U.S. installations in the country following a withdrawal.”

