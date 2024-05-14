Russian forces advancing north of Ukraine's 2nd-largest city

(BBC NEWS) -- Russia has intensified its attacks on the region following Friday's surprise incursions across the border, seizing several villages and settlements in one of the most significant ground attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Vovchansk, located 74km (45 miles) from Kharkiv, has been heavily bombed in recent days. While it is a significant town in the region, Vovchansk is not of specific military importance, though its capture would be a blow to Ukrainian morale.

Russian military bloggers claim clearing operations have started in the village of Staritsa, although that is not confirmed.

