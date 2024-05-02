A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Satanic Temple announces plans to deploy ministers in schools

Would permit districts to hire paid or volunteer chaplains

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:19pm

(DAILY FETCHED) – The Satanic Temple (TST) has announced plans to deploy its ministers as chaplains in schools across Oklahoma following the House’s recent legislation.

Senate Bill 36, which allows volunteer chaplains within educational institutions, passed the House and now awaits Senate approval. If it passes the Senate, Oklahoma could see the bill enacted as soon as November 1. The bill stipulates rigorous checks for those aspiring to be school chaplains.

According to Tulsa World, SB 36 would permit districts to hire paid or volunteer chaplains.

Read the full story ›

