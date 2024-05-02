Satanic Temple announces plans to deploy ministers in schools

(DAILY FETCHED) – The Satanic Temple (TST) has announced plans to deploy its ministers as chaplains in schools across Oklahoma following the House’s recent legislation.

Senate Bill 36, which allows volunteer chaplains within educational institutions, passed the House and now awaits Senate approval. If it passes the Senate, Oklahoma could see the bill enacted as soon as November 1. The bill stipulates rigorous checks for those aspiring to be school chaplains.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Tulsa World, SB 36 would permit districts to hire paid or volunteer chaplains.

Read the full story ›