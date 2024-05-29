School won't give student diploma after he dared speak about Jesus in graduation speech

(LOUDER WITH CROWDER) – A student gave a graduation speech and was told beforehand that he was not allowed to discuss his faith. But he did anyway, as that was the right thing to do in that situation. Subsequently, the school is reportedly withholding his diploma because he didn’t acquiesce to their Communististic demands.

Libs of TikTok posted two videos of a high school graduate of Campbell County Public Schools in Kentucky. In his graduation speech, he stated that Jesus is “the way and the truth and the life.” In a video posted after graduation, he claimed that he disobeyed school policy because he “serves a higher power.”

The story should end there but it doesn't because school officials are on a power trip. He even takes the approach that people shouldn't give the school a hard time because of their policy decisions, but only speak out if it's in defense of the Gospel.

