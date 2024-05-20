Scientists & doctors on COVID jab: Americans deserve to know the truth

In last week's column, I discussed the dangers Big Pharma and our federal government place on babies, toddlers and adolescents through "clinical trials" of gene therapy and vaccine creation.

I also pointed out that I fully realize how controversial vaccines have become. I realize there's a lot of pseudo-science on the web when discussing gene therapy and vaccines. I'm not into bad science. I'm also not into conspiracy.

At the same time, I'm not going to turn away from facts, no matter how unpopular they are.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That's why I commend and cited in last week's column real experts who stand up against the tides, like Karen Kingston, a biotech analyst and med-legal expert whose clients have included Pfizer, Medtronic, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Even more valiant is Dr. Martin Kulldorff, who was the professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School for over 20 years, a biostatistician and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations. He was recently fired from his two-decade professorship of medicine for "clinging to the truth" against several facets of COVID vaccines and the government's handling of them. Please read his story here if you haven't.

This week, I want to highlight another amazing medical scholar: Dr. Martin (Marty) Makary, a British-American professor at John Hopkins School of Medicine, as well as a surgeon and award-winning author. His upcoming new book, "Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong and What It Means for Our Health," is a must-read for anyone looking to understand medical truth, biases and whitewashed scientific data.

One recent example of Dr. Makary's whistleblowing was published in the New York Post, "The Real Data Behind the New COVID Vaccines the White House is Pushing."

In it, professor Makary asks: "What if I told you one in 50 people who took a new medication had a 'medically attended adverse event' and the manufacturer refused to disclose what exactly the complication was – would you take it?

"And what if the theoretical benefit was only transient, lasting about three months, after which your susceptibility goes back to baseline?

"And what if we told you the Food and Drug Administration cleared it without any human-outcomes data and European regulators are not universally recommending it as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is?

"That's what we know about the new COVID vaccine the Biden administration is firmly recommending for every American 6 months old and up."

Dr. Makary goes on to say, "The push is so hard that former White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha and CDC head Mandy Cohen are making unsupported claims the new vaccine reduces hospitalizations, long COVID and the likelihood you will spread COVID."

But then Makary's conclusion to those White House claims is the coup de grace: "None of those claims has a shred of scientific support. … The public has a right to know."

After cheerleading for the jab, even the liberal New York Times had to confess in its investigation on COVID vaccine side effects: "Federal surveillance has found some side effects but may miss others," and "Understanding the full range of side effects may take years."

The Times confessed a few distressing side effects:

blood-clotting problems associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a potential risk of stroke after mRNA immunizations;

myocarditis is such a problem among young men that "More intensive analysis may indicate that in some groups, like young men, the benefit of Covid shots may no longer outweigh the risks."

The Times expounded: "Federal health officials acknowledge four major side effects of Covid vaccines – not including the temporary injection site pain, fever and malaise that may accompany the shots.

"But in federal databases, thousands of Americans have reported that Covid vaccines caused ringing in the ears, dizziness, brain fog, sharp fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate, new or relapsed autoimmune conditions, hives, vision problems, kidney disorders, tingling, numbness and a loss of motor skills."

Actually, the Times overlooked many other detrimental side effects, however "rare" they might be. (When you're the one experiencing it, I guarantee it doesn't feel so rare!)

In the National Institutes for Health's National Library of Medicine, the Journal of Taibah University Medical Science's December 2023 edition documented an exhaustive "Review of adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines" (with photos and actual patient information). I encourage everyone to read the report to educate themselves and loved ones.

That journal article includes a much more exhaustive list of adverse effects than the New York Times reported. Here are just some on them:

Common skin adverse effects after immunization with COVID-19 vaccines include local injection site reactions, urticaria, morbilliform reactions, erythromelalgia, herpes zoster lesions, chilblains, and burning foot sensations; moreover, rare cases of severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, such as anaphylaxis, have been reported.10 These reactions can manifest symptoms beyond cutaneous effects, such as difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face and throat, and decreased blood pressure.17 Immediate medical attention is necessary to prevent further complications. Individuals must be aware of the potential risks and symptoms associated with severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a severe autoimmune disease affecting young individuals, results in rapid and unexpected degeneration of the protective covering around the nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord, known as the myelin sheath. … Numerous case reports and series have indicated a substantial link between ADEM and COVID-19 vaccination.

Circulatory adverse effects include myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombotic events, arrhythmias, hypertension, acute coronary syndrome, cardiac arrest, and anemia.

The Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech mRNA vaccine has been associated with rhabdomyolysis, a muscle injury disorder that causes myoglobinuria, electrolyte imbalances, and acute kidney injury.

Bell's palsy, also called idiopathic facial paralysis or acute peripheral facial palsy, is a temporary paralysis of the facial muscles caused by swelling of the facial nerve (the seventh cranial nerve). This nerve gives feeling to the front two-thirds of the tongue and parasympathetic innervation to the lacrimal and salivary glands.57 This condition often results in rigid faces, difficulty in expressing emotions, difficulty in closing one eye, excess salivation, watery eyes, and a loss of taste sensation in the front two-thirds of the tongue (ageusia). Vaccination has been found to increase the risk of Bell's palsy, and COVID-19 immunization has been reported to cause 19,529 neurological adverse effects, including facial paralysis.58 Patients have experienced facial paralysis after immunization with the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Can I ask those who have received a COVID vaccine injection: Were you informed or even warned about the above possible adverse effects? Any of them?

Is it really any surprise that researchers found COVID vaccines linked to increased mortality in 17 countries?

"A new scientific report challenges the idea that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented deaths after researchers assessed all-cause mortality in 17 countries and found that COVID-19 vaccines didn't have any beneficial effect on reducing mortality. Instead, researchers found that unprecedented peaks in high all-cause mortality in each country – especially among the elderly population when COVID-19 vaccines were deployed – coincided with the rollout of third and fourth booster doses," as reported by the Epoch Times.

Tragically, though over 13,000 living Americans have submitted claims to the federal government regarded the ailments they've experienced from their vaccine jab, only 12 (with myocarditis) have been compensated for their loss, according to the New York Times.

No wonder the Times followed up with an article this month, "Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?"

I fear too many good people across the country and around the globe just check in their brains at the door of Big Pharma, big government and even the medical world.

The Good Book gives the right prescription here: "Test all things and hold fast to that which is good."

Dr. Makary was right: "The public has a right to know." In fact, the public deserves to know.

For further information, please do online searches for other past reports by Dr. Marty Makary, professor of Health Policy at The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health, such as:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!