'Scrubs' producer to stand trial on 28 counts of rape, sexual assault

'I was afraid he was going to kill me'

Published May 22, 2024 at 5:23pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(VARIETY) -- Eric Weinberg, a veteran writer-producer on the TV show “Scrubs,” was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial on 28 charges of rape and sexual assault.

Weinberg, 63, who also wrote on “Californication” and “Politically Incorrect” with Bill Maher, faces multiple life sentences if convicted.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo heard testimony from nine women at a preliminary hearing that ran for more than two weeks in late April and early May. The women told similar stories of being approached by Weinberg in public places, where he asked if they were interested in modeling.

Read the full story ›

