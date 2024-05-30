A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sen. John Fetterman dramatically whips off Harvard hood at Yeshiva University commencement

'Profoundly disappointed'

Published May 30, 2024 at 2:22pm
Sen. Fetterman in Harvard hood (video screenshot)

Sen. Fetterman in Harvard hood

(NEW YORK POST) – Sen. John Fetterman told Yeshiva University graduates Wednesday that he was “profoundly disappointed” in Harvard University’s inability to address antisemitism on campus before removing the ceremonial crimson academic hood representing his alma mater.

The Pennsylvania Democrat expressed his disapproval of the Ivy League school during his commencement address at the private Orthodox Jewish university, which bestowed on him its “Hero of Israel” award, the institution’s highest honor.

“I have been profoundly disappointed [in] Harvard’s inability to stand up for the Jewish community after Oct. 7,” Fetterman, 54, told the new grads at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens.

Read the full story ›

