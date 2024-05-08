'Get a taste of your own medicine': U.S. to send campus rioters to Gaza?

A new plan being proposed in Congress outlines a plan of community service punishment for those rioters who are taking over campus properties and buildings in support of Hamas terrorists.

It would call for six months of such service, often considered a generally light punishment.

But the service would take place in the terrorist hotbed of Gaza.

Fox News explains the bill from Reps. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., comes in response to the anti-Israel riots across America.

Hundreds have been arrested and in multiple locations the riots have turned violent.

They are in support of Hamas, which dispatched its soldiers from Gaza into Israel last Oct. 7 and butchered some 1,200 civilians, which prompted Israel to send its military on a mission to destroy that terror threat.

Ogles' plan does not mention Israel or the anti-Israel groups, but instead targets unlawful activity on college campuses after Oct. 7, 2023.

Fox explained, "Those convicted would be forced to serve a minimum six-month community service sentence in Gaza, where Israel is currently waging a brutal campaign to eradicate Hamas and rescue the remaining Israelis that terrorists took hostage in October."

Ogles explained to the broadcast organization, "Students have abandoned their classes to harass other students and disrupt campus-wide activities, including university commencement ceremonies nationwide. Enough is enough. That’s why I introduced legislation to send any person convicted of unlawful activity on the campus of an American university since October 7th, 2023, to Gaza to complete a minimum of six months of community service."

The report noted Democrats, the majority in the Senate, likely would ignore punishment aimed at anti-Israel protesters.

Weber said, "If you support a terrorist organization, and you participate in unlawful activity on campuses, you should get a taste of your own medicine. I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity."



