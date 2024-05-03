Who is shaking the jar ... and killing America?

The seventh book of C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" is titled "The Last Battle" and depicts the end of the magical realm presided over by Aslan. As the remnant witnesses the destruction of their beloved land, one of the characters (Lord Digory) – who had witnessed the birth of Narnia – makes the remark: "I saw it begin. I did not think I would live to see it die."

I'm beginning to understand how he feels. I was not around for the birth of America, of course, but I have a feeling I'm seeing it die.

I was born in 1962, at the cusp of tremendous societal change within our nation. I was a child during the 1960s and '70s domestic chaos, and my parents were able to shield me and my brothers from the anarchy rocking our nation. But I grew up during a time when the remnants of greatness still clung to our country.

My parents – still alive – were born in 1931 and 1935 respectively. They've witnessed even greater societal changes over their long lives. Some has been spectacular – scientific and medical advances undreamed of when they were children – and some has been horrifying.

But in the last few years – including the last few weeks – I feel like I'm witnessing the death of America. Not just due to the insane campus idiocy taking place right now, but endless other issues: the massive influx of hostile forces across our porous borders, the sheer quantity of "sleeper cells" just waiting to knock out critical infrastructure, blatant indoctrination in schools, the explosion of crime making cities unlivable, the deadly drugs being pumped onto the streets, the medical madness afflicting the entire health community, staggering political double standards, the fiscal irresponsibility of the federal government that is destroying our economy at an unprecedented rate, and a zillion other horrifying developments.

Is this the America envisioned by our forefathers? Of course not. America is dying. Not just dying; it's deliberately being killed.

It's well-known, for example, that the pro-Palestinian agitators ripping apart campuses and occupying buildings don't have the faintest idea what they're protesting. They're entirely ignorant of Palestine, Israel, or Middle East history. They're just a bunch of useful idiots. Their demands will never be met, and they're doing nothing more than ticking off most of the country. Oh, and unsurprisingly, more than half aren't even students. They're professionals.

Same with the agitators who close down highways. They're not bringing anyone over to their side by the brilliance of their arguments; they're just sowing chaos. So why bother? It's because they're getting paid. George Soros and others have their fingerprints on much of the chaos.

A few years ago it was Black Lives Matter and Antifa who were trashing and burning cities. Tomorrow it will be something else.

So while you and I become furiously angry at these stupid people creating such destruction for seemingly no good reason, remember this: The issue is never the issue. The issue is control.

A quote of unknown origin – I've seen it variously attributed to Shera Starr or to David Attenborough – goes as follows: "If you collect 100 black ants and 100 fire ants and put them in a glass jar, nothing will happen. But if you take the jar, shake it violently and leave it on the table, the ants will start killing each other. Reds believe that black is the enemy, while black believes that red is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. The same is true in society. Men vs. Women, Black vs. White, Faith vs. Science, Young vs Old etc. Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves: Who rocked the jar?"

Red ants and black ants aren't necessarily enemies. They're separate groups with separate goals, but it's possible to live in mutual tolerance. But shake that jar, and suddenly the red ants think the blank ants are the enemy, and the black ants think the red ants are the enemy. In reality, of course, the real enemy is the one shaking the jar.

It used to be we could tolerate each other. Even if we disagreed on issues, we could "agree to disagree." Now we can't even join families for holidays without descending into violent bickering. The left hates the right, and the right hates the left. The chasm in our nation grows wider by the hour. Moderation is no longer possible; neutral people are forced to choose sides.

But as much contempt as I feel for leftists, I have to remember one thing: They're just ants. The real enemy is whoever is shaking the jar. What invisible hand is agitating the ants? Who is orchestrating the destruction? Who stands to benefit from the fall?

In an essay by Jeff Thomas, he writes: "As to the 'Why?' the answer is so simple that it's often overlooked. Like the ants, the more a people can be made to fight each other, the easier it is to subjugate them. And since the effort to polarize people has become so massive, we can only conclude that the ultimate objective will be to implement a far greater level of subjugation, in an abnormally short period of time."

Remember, the issue is never the issue. The issue is control.

Sadly, these issues go beyond the boundaries of America. The tentacles are global. The classic tactics of divide and conquer are being fused with bread and circuses. People are so distracted by blocked highways, rioting students, spiking inflation, unaffordable houses, stagnant wages, skyrocketing crime, homeless encampments, drug overdoses and porous borders, that they fail to notice the global theft of rights, the global theft of money and the global goal of control.

And now it's gone beyond our control. You and I are tiny ants, unable to control that giant hand shaking the jar. As a result – like Lord Digory in "The Last Battle" – we may be in the unenviable position of watching America die.

The solution, as always, is to make one's self as independent as possible so those seeking control have less control over you. But of course, the ultimate fail-safe protection is faith. It's the only certainty in this mess.

