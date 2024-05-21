'Shocked, angered and in disbelief': Scarlett Johansson drops bombshell

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Scarlett Johansson is "angered and in disbelief" by tech company OpenAI over its ChatGPT app's voice, Sky, noting it uses a voice very similar to hers.

On Monday, just shy of a week after OpenAI debuted the voice, Johansson's publicist, Marcel Pariseau, issued a statement to FOX Business explaining that the actress' legal team had sent the tech company two letters asking them to explain their process of how they came up with the personal assistant's voice in their artifical intelligence technology.

OpenAI is temporarily pulling one of its ChatGPT voices after many pointed out its resemblance to Scarlett Johansson in the movie "Her" Here's the voice in action during last week's demo pic.twitter.com/GQAcaujfLM — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) May 20, 2024

OpenAI demonstrated the voice last week, NPR reported, and many observers found an uncanny likeness between the assistant's voice and Johansson's voice in the 2013 sci-fi film "Her." The movie focused on a man falling in love with the voice of the female operating system on his computer.

