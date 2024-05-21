A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Shocked, angered and in disbelief': Scarlett Johansson drops bombshell

Actress accuses OpenAI of mimicking her voice for ChatGPT

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:45pm

Scarlett Johansson

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Scarlett Johansson is "angered and in disbelief" by tech company OpenAI over its ChatGPT app's voice, Sky, noting it uses a voice very similar to hers.

On Monday, just shy of a week after OpenAI debuted the voice, Johansson's publicist, Marcel Pariseau, issued a statement to FOX Business explaining that the actress' legal team had sent the tech company two letters asking them to explain their process of how they came up with the personal assistant's voice in their artifical intelligence technology.

OpenAI demonstrated the voice last week, NPR reported, and many observers found an uncanny likeness between the assistant's voice and Johansson's voice in the 2013 sci-fi film "Her." The movie focused on a man falling in love with the voice of the female operating system on his computer.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
