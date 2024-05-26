'Shocking decline': UCLA med school prioritized racial diversity, leading to serious drop

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California Los Angeles medical school is admitting underqualified racial minorities in the interest of diversity, according to a report in The Washington Free Beacon.

The report, published today, is based on interviews with medical professors and officials, many of whom have knowledge of the admissions process. The Free Beacon also obtained emails and “internal data on student performance.”

A professor said in the article that while there are “good graduates” from UCLA, “a third to a half of the medical school is incredibly unqualified.”

