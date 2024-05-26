A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

'Shocking decline': UCLA med school prioritized racial diversity, leading to serious drop

'Student in the OR could not identify a major artery when asked, then berated professor for putting her on the spot'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 4:44pm

Air Force medical providers and support staff assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 arrive for a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, California, Aug. 28, 2020 (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California Los Angeles medical school is admitting underqualified racial minorities in the interest of diversity, according to a report in The Washington Free Beacon.

The report, published today, is based on interviews with medical professors and officials, many of whom have knowledge of the admissions process. The Free Beacon also obtained emails and “internal data on student performance.”

A professor said in the article that while there are “good graduates” from UCLA, “a third to a half of the medical school is incredibly unqualified.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







