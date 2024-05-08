Shocking poll: Huge number of Americans live in constant pain

(STUDY FINDS) -- Pain can come in many forms, but a new poll has arrived at one unsettling conclusion: Nearly a third of Americans are in a constant state of pain. Three in 10 Americans say they haven’t had a pain-free day in more than a month, with 28 percent adding they feel some kind of pain every single day.

The survey of 2,000 Americans also revealed that nearly half of respondents suffer from chronic pain – whether diagnosed or not. Over a quarter (26%) who deal with chronic pain have dealt with it for 13 years or longer.

Conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Ancestral Supplements, the survey discovered that the average American started to feel aches and pains at age 37. The most common pains that pop up are in the legs (39%), neck (29%), and shoulders (29%). However, other respondents noted that their back was their biggest issue each day.

