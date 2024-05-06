A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sick: Boy Scout volunteer sentenced for secretly filming children in restrooms

'Hid the cameras in paper towel dispensers, positioning them so they would capture a shower stall'

Published May 5, 2024 at 8:09pm

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(REDSTATE) -- In a positive development, a former Boy Scout volunteer was sentenced to over two decades in prison for covertly installing cameras in the restrooms of a Missouri scout camp. The disturbing actions occurred at the S Bar F Scout Ranch in St. Francois County in July 2021.

The volunteer was convicted for the production and attempted production of child pornography, and he is also being ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

David Lee Nelson, 41, “hid the cameras in paper towel dispensers, positioning them so they would capture a shower stall and other portions of the bathroom,” according to a Justice Department press release. His crimes were discovered when other leaders were helping the kids clean the restroom and found the cameras.

Read the full story ›

