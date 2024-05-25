A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Silicon Valley investors embrace Trump after years of leaning left

'Impossible to support Biden'

Published May 25, 2024 at 4:27pm
President Donald J. Trump gives a thumbs-up as he disembarks Air Force One at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, Friday, July 31, 2020, where he was greeted by state and local officials. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(NEW YORK POST) – Some Silicon Valley venture capitalists have begun to turn against President Biden while openly touting their support for former President Donald Trump — a sea change for an industry that has overwhelmingly supported Democrats in years past.

Prominent moguls such as David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Andreessen and Shaun Maguire have grown disillusioned with signature Biden policy proposals such as his call for a 25% “billionaire tax” as well as antitrust crackdowns waged by the Federal Trade Commission.

“It’s impossible to support Biden,” Keith Rabois, an early executive at PayPal who also played a role in the growth of LinkedIn, Square and Slide, told the New York Times.

