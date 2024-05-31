Sleepy town thrust into chaos as out-of-control chickens ruin families' everyday lives

(FOX NEWS) – What the cluck? A group of unruly feral chickens are reportedly wrecking havoc on a tight-knit British village, altering the way of life in the quiet community, while also attracting tourists who have exacerbated the problem.

Residents in Snettisham, a village in the English county of Norfolk, said their lives have been made "hell" after the birds swarmed the area, The Guardian reported. The feral chickens have reportedly ruined gardens and kept residents up at night, among other nuisances.

Villagers said they aren't sure who owns the chickens but that their numbers have soared. To make matters worse, curious tourists who travel to see the birds have left them food, which has attracted rats.

