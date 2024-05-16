Slovakian prime minister expected to survive assassination attempt

(ZEROHEDGE) – Prime Minister Fico is said to be improving, following reports that he was in surgery due to several gunshot wounds from the Wednesday assassination attempt. Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba has told the BBC he "is not in a life-threatening situation at this moment."

"Fortunately, as far as I know, the operation went well – and I guess in the end he will survive," the statement indicated.

Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak has told reporters in a briefing that "there is no doubt" that the attack was a politically motivated assassination attempt. "The inability to accept the will of some part of the public, which some group does not like, is the result that they have worked towards today," he said in reference to Fico’s political opponents. A video is widely circulated of the detained suspect's interrogation wherein the man, identified as Juraj Cintula, confesses to saying he "disagreed" with his government's policies.

