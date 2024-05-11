Smut peddlers: OpenAI exploring allowing generation of AI porn

(BREITBART) – ChatGPT developer OpenAI recently released draft documentation exploring the possibility of allowing users to generate porn and other explicit content through its AI technology.

Wired reports that OpenAI has stirred up conversations in the technology industry with recent disclosures in its Model Spec document, laying out how its wants AI products to function moving forward. One notable revelation is the company’s consideration of enabling sexually explicit content generation, with the aim to make this content permissible in age-appropriate contexts. This development comes at a time when AI-generated pornography, or “deepfake porn,” has become one of the most prominent and feared applications of this technology.

Currently, OpenAI’s usage policies strictly prohibit sexually explicit or even suggestive materials. However, a commentary note in the Model Spec sheds light on the company’s explorations of allowing such content. The note emphasizes that OpenAI is “exploring whether we can responsibly provide the ability to generate NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts through the API and ChatGPT,” with NSFW referring to “not safe for work” content.

