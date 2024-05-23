A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
IsraelGLOBAL INSECURITY

Social media sites suspend accounts of organization blocking aid to Gaza

Organization comprised of hostage family members, IDF reservists, family members of terror attack victims

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:50pm

(Pexels)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Facebook and Instagram have removed numerous videos from the Order 9 movement’s social media accounts, and their activity was suspended on Instagram, the organization revealed Thursday.

Order 9 has been the primary organization responsible for blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip from reaching their destination. The organization is comprised of hostage family members, IDF reservists, family members of terror attack victims, and additional Israelis who support the cause.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After attempting to publish a video featuring family members of hostages demanding to stop aid from reaching Gaza, the movement discovered that their social media accounts were restricted.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media sites suspend accounts of organization blocking aid to Gaza
Hamas leader attends Raisi's funeral in Tehran, overseen by Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany says it will arrest Netanyahu as Israeli envoy appeals to Berlin to defy ICC
Israel has killed just 30-35 percent of Hamas fighters, U.S. reportedly believes
Why did RFK drop $24,000 into GameStop shares?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×