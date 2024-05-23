Social media sites suspend accounts of organization blocking aid to Gaza

(JERUSALEM POST) – Facebook and Instagram have removed numerous videos from the Order 9 movement’s social media accounts, and their activity was suspended on Instagram, the organization revealed Thursday.

Order 9 has been the primary organization responsible for blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip from reaching their destination. The organization is comprised of hostage family members, IDF reservists, family members of terror attack victims, and additional Israelis who support the cause.

After attempting to publish a video featuring family members of hostages demanding to stop aid from reaching Gaza, the movement discovered that their social media accounts were restricted.

