A solution for the never-ending crisis with Iran

As long as the Iranian people continue to firmly reject the radical ruling theocracy, the regime will inevitably exacerbate all the various crises inside and outside Iran to ensure its own survival and to prevent being overthrown by Iran's people. Many believe global peace can be established only on the ruins of the Iranian theocracy.

The recent attack by Iran's theocracy on Israel from within its own borders marked a definitive turning point, revealing that the Iranian regime is a principal orchestrator of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, which has resulted in over 35,000 deaths. Before the April 13 Saturday night offensive, Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, had attributed the responsibility for the war to proxy forces. However, following the deaths of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Mohammad-Reza Zahedi and his deputies in a strike at the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, it became evident that Khamenei himself and his operational command within the consulate were key architects of the war.

Following these events, a statement by Haddad Adel, a close associate of Khamenei, about Zahedi emphasized: "The strategic role of martyr Zahedi in establishing and strengthening the resistance front, as well as orchestrating and implementing the Al-Aqsa Storm, represent monumental honors that will eternally preserve the silent endeavors of this formidable commander in the annals of valor in the battle against the occupying forces." It became clear that Zahedi and his operation room, based at the consulate, were central to the war strategy.

Zahedi was a crucial element in the regime's export of warmongering and terrorism, following in the footsteps of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, killed in an American airstrike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani led IRGC-affiliated factions in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon and was a permanent member of Hezbollah's leadership council in Lebanon. His death severely undermined the morale of the regime's forces, pushing them to undertake the high-risk operation on April 13, despite the potential for escalating conflict.

That night's assault proved to be a turning point, showing that as long as this regime exists, no issue in the region will be resolved. Rooted in outdated dogmas, the Iranian theocracy is incapable of addressing significant economic or cultural challenges in its advanced society of 90 million people, perpetuating its existence solely through conflict and crises. Throughout its reign, the regime has consistently fueled crises, wars and terrorism. At the beginning of this regime, one of its authorities even confessed that without the American embassy hostage crisis in 1979, the regime likely would have collapsed.

Very precise data from resistance units across Iran, led by the main opposition group MEK, show that, including coerced prisoners and military personnel, only 8% of eligible voters participated in the last legislative elections on March 1, with blank votes often ranking first or second. This highlights the regime's deep vulnerability and diminishing social base of support. Consequently, feeling cornered by the 2022 uprising and its ongoing impact, the regime acknowledged that its survival depends on instigating regional conflicts like the American embassy hostage situation to ensure its survival.

The escalation is inevitable. Despite efforts by the Biden administration to mitigate tensions, the development of the war over the past seven months suggests a gradual escalation toward a catastrophic conflict, with Biden's strategies proving inadequate to prevent it. The root of the crises and instability in the Middle East, particularly the recent turmoil, is fundamentally linked to the deep-seated issues within the Iranian regime's governance over its own people.

The trajectory of the war developments indicates that, contrary to the wishes of the Iranian religious dictator, attention inevitably turns towards Tehran. Clear evidence of this includes Israel's strike on the mullahs' consulate and Iran's direct attacks on Israeli soil. The current international consensus against the mullahs' missile attacks also reflects this reality.

Cease the policy of appeasement

Peace in the Mideast and the world requires a strategy adequate to deal with the Iranian theocracy. Such strategy must support the resistance movement of the Iranian people's aspirations to establish a secular and democratic republic. In a resolution adopted by the European Parliament, the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the support for the Iranian people's right to defend themselves against the terrorist entity of the IRGC is considered a serious step against the oppressive and murderous regime.

For over four decades, the Iranian regime has employed various tactics – from hostage-taking to the seizure of American embassy members to engaging in extraterritorial warfare abroad to pursuing the development of nuclear weapons to supporting terrorism – all of which serve as a smokescreen for extensive repression within the country. Despite this, Western powers have failed to take significant measures to counter the Iranian regime.

However, the approval of new legislation under the leadership of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas – assuming it is also passed by the Senate and signed into law by the president – could conceivably spell the beginning of the end of 40 years of U.S. appeasement policies toward the Iranian theocratic regime.

The legislation encompasses six bills that impose comprehensive sanctions on the sale of the Iranian regime's oil. It outlines mechanisms to close loopholes for circumventing existing sanctions. Furthermore, anyone involved in providing, selling, transferring or supporting Iran's missiles and drones would face sanctions. The law also imposes sanctions on the supreme leader and the president of Iran for violating human rights and supporting terrorism. It severely sanctions and prohibits the export or re-export of American goods and technologies to Iran, including those used in the construction of missiles and drones. Additionally, it mandates audits of Iran's leaders regarding the transparency of funds and terrorist groups affiliated with them, as well as sanctions sanctioning foreign financial institutions involved in purchasing oil, petroleum products and drones from Iran.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!