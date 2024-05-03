Special GOP accommodation allows Biden on state's 2024 ballot

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation on Thursday allowing President Joe Biden to be on the red state’s ballot in 2024.

GOP Secretary of State Wes Allen wrote a letter on April 9 warning that the Democratic National Convention was scheduled days after Alabama’s Aug. 15 deadline to provide presidential and vice presidential nominees for the ballot. The legislation, which was approved by both Republican-controlled chambers of the state legislature, pushed the due date back from 82 days before the general election to just 74, NBC News reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states,” Charles Lutvak, spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told NBC News in a statement. “Election after election, states across the country have acted in line with the bipartisan consensus and taken the necessary steps to ensure the presidential nominees from both parties will be on the ballot. And this election is no different.”

Will Biden win the 2024 election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Allen’s letter was sent to the Alabama Democratic Party Chair Randy Kelley, while a copy was delivered to Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison.

“While this issue with convention dates has occurred many times in the past, notably with the Alabama GOP in 2004, 2012, and 2020, it appears to only be a problem this year now that the Democrats’ convention is behind the deadline,” Kelley said in a statement at the time. “Wes Allen was very eager sign on to an amicus brief to the Supreme Court and engage in the television talk show circuit regarding President Trump’s removal from the Colorado ballot yet he wishes to engage in partisan gamesmanship when it comes to President Biden’s ballot access in Alabama.”

Biden was similarly cautioned by Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, The Washington Post reported on April 7. The secretary of state’s office warned that Democrats must provide a ticket on Aug. 7 — days before the national nominating convention is set to begin on Aug. 19.

Former President Donald Trump easily won both red states in 2016 and 2020. Trump beat Biden by 25.4 points in Alabama, as well as 8.1 points in Ohio, last cycle.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!