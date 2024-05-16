Would you spend $32 on ice cubes? Grocery store's price outrages customers

(NEW YORK POST) – At Erewhon, the price for ice is making some customers freeze in their tracks. The California luxury market is peddling a bag of eight large, frozen spheres for a whopping $32, a price tag that has bewildered shoppers unfamiliar with the ice’s purpose: cocktails.

Produced by the brand Penny Pound Ice, the “ballz,” as they’re called, are not meant to be used in your Stanley tumbler – unless you’re fancy like that – and instead are intended to be placed alone in an alcoholic beverage, like an Old Fashioned or Negroni.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“That’s been the biggest hurdle: trying to explain and I guess, in a way, to justify the difference in product and the difference in price as well,” Gordon Bellaver, a Penny Pound partner since 2014, told Eater. He added: “One of my boilerplate analogies is comparing it to a luxury automobile: If you’re spending $50, $60, $100 on a bottle of whiskey, or mezcal, or rum, but you’re putting in basic generic ice, it would be the equivalent, in my mind, of getting a Lamborghini and putting regular unleaded in it — it’s not doing service to the product that you’ve spent so much money on.”

Read the full story ›