Staffers at museum walk out because they don't like being called anti-Semites

(PJ MEDIA) – Staffers at the Seattle Wing Luke Museum walked off the job when an exhibit “Confronting Hate Together" displeased the employees. Apparently, the exhibit tried to connect "anti-Zionism" with antisemitism, and the employees, who all hate "Zionism" didn't like being called antisemites. If the shoe fits.

“Zionism has no place in our communities and being anti-Zionist goes hand in hand with our own liberation as AA/NHPI,” (Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders) wrote the disgruntled staffers. Wing Luke Museum is the only pan-Asian art and history museum in the United States. “Our solidarity with Palestine should be reflected in our AA/NHPI institutions.

Hitler was an anti-Zionist, as are most people who hide behind the term so they can still mingle with decent people. "Anti-Zionism" might have been a legitimate political argument before 1948. Some conservative Jews argued against establishing a Jewish state based on their interpretation of the Bible, but once the state of Israel came into being, it was no longer a political movement and became instead an attack on Israeli sovereignty and the right of the Jews to a homeland.

