'Star Wars' creator slams critics who complain saga isn't diverse enough

(SCREENRANT) – George Lucas has launched a spirited defense of diversity in the Star Wars original trilogy and sequels. The subject of diversity has always been a thorny one for Star Wars, with intense debate in the fandom over the degree of representation. Some argue the main heroes are all white males, while others point to the fact Leia Organa is no mere damsel in distress, and Lucas' introduction of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back.

Per Variety, George Lucas himself spoke candidly about the issue at the Cannes Film Festival. In his view, the issues are exaggerated. "They would say, ‘It’s all white men,'" he complained, before venting.

"Most of the people are aliens! The idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green or whatever. The idea is all people are equal... In the first one, there were a few Tunisians who were dark, and in the second one I had Billy Williams, and the [prequels], which they were also criticizing, I had Sam Jackson. He wasn’t a scoundrel like Lando. He was one of the top Jedi."

