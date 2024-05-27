State House criminalizes use of abortion drugs without consent

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

The Louisiana House passed a bill on Tuesday to create the crime of “coerced criminal abortion by means of fraud.” The bill was approved in a 64-29 vote.

Senate Bill 276, the Abortion by Fraud Criminalization Act, states that a criminal abortion “by means of an abortion-inducing drug is committed when a person knowingly causes, or attempts to cause, an abortion to occur by means of delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing a pregnant woman with an abortion-inducing drug.”

The majority of preborn children are protected from abortion in Louisiana, although there are exceptions to allow the direct and intentional killing of preborn children when the life of the mother is in danger (though induced abortion is never medically necessary) and for children diagnosed with a health condition during pregnancy.

The bill prohibits a person from giving abortion-inducing drugs to a pregnant woman without her knowledge or consent in order to cause an abortion. Whoever is guilty of doing so would face imprisonment “at hard labor for not less than five nor more than ten years, fined not less than ten thousand nor more than seventy-five thousand dollars, or both.” If the child is more than three months of gestational age when the abortion drugs are given, the perpetrator would face 10 to 20 years in prison “at hard labor” and a fine of $50,000 to $100,000. The harsher punishment, according to the law, is because the further along in pregnancy the woman is when she takes the abortion pill, the greater the risk of complications.

Sen. Thomas Pressly authored the bill following his sister’s poisoning at the hands of her former husband while she was pregnant. Mason Herring attempted to give Pressly’s sister Catherine Herring seven spiked drinks with the abortion pill drugs mifeprisone and misoprostol. The baby survived but was born 10 weeks early. He was charged with injury to a child and assault of a pregnant woman and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation.

Rather than report the bill as one to prevent forced abortions, major media outlets have focused on an amendment added by Pressly that would classify abortion drugs as controlled substances under the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Abuse Law.

“We are grateful that our legislators recognize the dangers of these medications being for sale on the street and online for anyone to abuse,” said Sarah Zagorski, the Communications Director for Louisiana Right to Life. “We thank the House for taking action to protect women like Catherine Herring and keeping these abortion pills out of the hands of predators who want to harm women and unborn babies.”

The bill will now return to the state Senate for approval and, if it is approved, will be sent to the governor’s desk.

