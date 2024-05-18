A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State senate approves bill requiring 10 Commandments be displayed in schools

Critics say it violates 1st Amendment

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 18, 2024 at 11:46am

(Pixabay)

(WRKF) – A bill requiring all public school classrooms in Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments is likely to become law after lawmakers in the Senate voted 30-8 to approve the bill.

Proponents of the bill say the Ten Commandments are a historical document and that they will provide moral guidance to students. But critics say it violates the First Amendment, which protects the freedom of religion.

The bill must go back to the House for approval of some changes before heading to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. If Landry signs the bill, Louisiana will be the first state to require schools to display the Ten Commandments, a move that could draw legal challenges.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








