State senate approves bill requiring 10 Commandments be displayed in schools

(WRKF) – A bill requiring all public school classrooms in Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments is likely to become law after lawmakers in the Senate voted 30-8 to approve the bill.

Proponents of the bill say the Ten Commandments are a historical document and that they will provide moral guidance to students. But critics say it violates the First Amendment, which protects the freedom of religion.

The bill must go back to the House for approval of some changes before heading to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. If Landry signs the bill, Louisiana will be the first state to require schools to display the Ten Commandments, a move that could draw legal challenges.

