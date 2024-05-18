State sued for embedding racism in its 'social work' board

The state of Minnesota has been sued for embedding a racist demand in the qualifications for members of its "Board of Social Work."

That group issues licenses to qualified social workers and then takes disciplinary action against those who violate its standards.

It has 15 members appointed by the governor, including five who are vetted for their race, and rejected if they don't qualify.

The case is being handled by Pacific Legal Foundation which is taking action on behalf of the American Alliance for Equal Rights.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The foundation explained, "Government regulatory boards are commonplace for countless professions throughout the country. Minnesota social workers fall under the purview of the Minnesota Board of Social Work, which has 15 members—ten social workers and five members of the public."

Are diversity quotas constitutional? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But, the case noted, the demand that "at least five members must also be racial minorities."

The AAER has members who would like to be considered, but they aren't from the "preferred race."

"Minnesota cannot use race to disqualify or disfavor individuals from public service. Race quotas are unjust, demeaning, and unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment," explained Brandon Beyer, attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. "People should be treated as individuals, not as members of a group they did not choose."

In fact, the foundation has uncovered such situations in at least 25 states already, and it is working on multiple situations.

There are three open positions on the board now, and six more coming open in January 2026, but Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has not proposed any appointments yet.

The court filing cites the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The demand addresses no "compelling" government interest in the issue, and does not address "any specific instances" of discrimination.

The action, filed in federal court in Minnesota, seeks a declaration that the racial preference mandate is unconstitutional and a permanent injunction preventing the governor from making appointments based on race.

It charges, "The racial mandate … stereotypes individuals on the basis of race, treats all individuals of different races as fungible, mandates racial quotas, requires racial balancing, has no 'good faith exception' and no end date."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!