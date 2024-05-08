States demand total ban on tax funding for Hamas-linked U.N. agency

A United Nations entity that has been caught with ties to Hamas, the terror organization based in Gaza whose soldiers invaded Israel last Oct. 7 and butchered some 1,200 civilians, often in horrific fashion, should be totally defunded.

That's the intent of a campaign that already involves nearly half of the American states.

A report from the Washington Examiner explains that Brenna Bird, Iowa's attorney general, Alan Wilson, South Carolina's legal chief, and 22 other state officials have sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and others asking them to "stop funding antisemitic education efforts" by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Word of ties between UNRWA and Hamas several months ago prompted the U.S. and other nations to suspend funding, and Congress recently approved a no-money provision for the organization until March 2025.



However, the attorneys general insist more needs to be done, especially in light of pro-Palestinian riots at universities across America.

"While the United States suspended UNRWA’s funding in January, it is time to make that permanent — unless UNRWA engages in serious and clear reform," explained the letter. "A recent UN-ordered investigation found that the situation is as bad as the states had predicted. That investigation found that UNRWA textbooks included antisemitic content and that UNRWA staff were violating the UN principle of neutrality with their social media posts."

They explained, "We would never tolerate American tax dollars being used to teach antisemitic hate here at home—and we should hold foreign organizations we support to the same standard."

Signing were officials from Iowa, South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming, the report said.

"I think a lot of people care about this issue with UNRWA," Bird told the Examiner. 'Not everybody knows about that organization, so I think as soon as people were told the facts of what’s happening with UNRWA, there was a lot of support from the other states."

Warned warned of what is happening with UNRWA. "They’ve helped terrorists, they’ve fueled the antisemitic hate that’s going on there. The schools that UNRWA sponsors are radicalized, and the kids are basically indoctrinated with antisemitism."

