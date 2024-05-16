State's largest school district doesn't have to allow opt-outs of LGBT teachings

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Maryland's largest school district will not be forced for now to allow parents of elementary school students to opt their children out of classes that include LGBT literature in the curriculum they find objectionable, a federal appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Wednesday that Montgomery County Public Schools does not have to allow parents the ability to opt their children out of the courses even if they hold religious objections to the promotion of LGBT ideology.

Circuit Judge G. Steven Agee, a George W. Bush appointee, authored the majority opinion, concluding that the parents didn't provide sufficient evidence to justify a preliminary injunction against the school district while the case is being adjudicated.

