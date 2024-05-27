State's pro-abortion 'Equal Rights' scheme fails

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Minnesota lawmakers on Sunday failed to pass the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which would have put a ballot measure before voters that enshrines a “right” to abortion in the state’s constitution.

Legislators in the Senate adjoined their final session late Sunday night without voting on the amendment. Though it doesn’t state the word “abortion,” the amendment aims to protect it. The amendment says the “state shall not discriminate against any person in intent or effect on account of […] making and effectuating decisions about all matters relating to one’s own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant.”

Pro-life advocates campaigned heavily against the amendment, even creating a digital ad to inform voters and lawmakers about the amendment’s extreme language, which would have allowed abortion up to birth for any reason.

“Minnesotans all across the state have been telling their legislators: We don’t want abortion-up-to-birth permanently mandated by our Constitution,” said Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser. “Nor do we want you to deceive us about what you’re really trying to do. Polls show that most Minnesotans don’t want abortion added to the ERA, and most don’t want unlimited abortion. This ERA isn’t about equal rights at all. It’s extreme, exclusionary, and dishonest.”

Blaeser noted her organization will continue to fight for pro-life protections in the state.

“MCCL has campaigned extensively in recent weeks to inform Minnesotans about our state’s abortion-up-to-birth policy and the deceptive ERA,” she said. “And we aren’t going to stop. We’re going to tell Minnesotans the truth, and Minnesotans are going to continue to make their voices heard.”

Ben Dorr, executive director of Minnesota Right to Life, gave a social media update following the bill’s defeat.

“I am so thankful to God, I’m so thankful to our supporters here at Minnesota Right to Life…God has shown us tremendous grace, tremendous mercy in holding off this wicked, vile abortion amendment from being passed this year,” he said, noting the extensive effort his organization and supporters put into campaigning against the amendment.

“This is a massive victory for unborn babies and their moms!,” MCCL wrote in a Facebook post. “For the time being, at least, those babies won’t be permanently excluded from protection by our Constitution.”

