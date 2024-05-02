A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Stormy Daniels' lawyer just destroyed Bragg's case against Trump

Argued 'hush money' should be viewed as legitimate 'consideration' payment

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:18pm
Alvin Bragg (Video screenshot)

Alvin Bragg

(PJ MEDIA) – Former President Donald Trump was back in New York City Thursday for his criminal trial, and it's been a pretty good day for him. During Thursday's proceedings, Keith Davidson, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, gave revealing testimony that completely undermines Bragg's charges against Trump.

For starters, Davidson argued that the $130,000 payment to Daniels should not be construed as "hush money" but rather as a legitimate "consideration" payment.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

If that wasn't bad enough, Davidson also testified that Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was "despondent" when he didn't get a White House job after Trump won the presidency in 2016.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stormy Daniels' lawyer just destroyed Bragg's case against Trump
U.S. drone strike killed middle-aged shepherd instead of Al-Qaeda terrorist leader
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters unite against Biden, Dems in 'panic mode'
Whoopi Goldberg melts down over Trump warning about 'anti-white feeling' in America
California must spend up to $20 billion on grid upgrades if it wants EVs
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×