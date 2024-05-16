Student goes on anti-Israel commencement rant. Then her microphone cuts out

(HOT AIR) – Saham David Ahmed Ali delivered the commencement speech at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University on Tuesday. As she was ripping the school with an anti-Israel rant, her mic went out.

It was a brief interruption. She was able to finish her speech. Her rant was against the university's stance in the Israel-Hamas war. She is a useful idiot for Hamas.

As she ranted on about the university and the war in Gaza, her mic had a glitch. It cut out and went in and out at the start of her speech. It completely cut out briefly and the crowd of students booed.

