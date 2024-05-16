A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Student goes on anti-Israel commencement rant. Then her microphone cuts out

Interruption was brief, was able to finish her speech

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:50pm

(HOT AIR) – Saham David Ahmed Ali delivered the commencement speech at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University on Tuesday. As she was ripping the school with an anti-Israel rant, her mic went out.

It was a brief interruption. She was able to finish her speech. Her rant was against the university's stance in the Israel-Hamas war. She is a useful idiot for Hamas.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As she ranted on about the university and the war in Gaza, her mic had a glitch. It cut out and went in and out at the start of her speech. It completely cut out briefly and the crowd of students booed.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Student goes on anti-Israel commencement rant. Then her microphone cuts out
Police searching for man accused of stabbing woman in neck at college
Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment on major campus
U.S. ally issues new rules to snuff out teaching gender identity in schools
University puts president on leave after caving to anti-Israel protesters' demands
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×