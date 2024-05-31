A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Student rides unbeaten streak to Scripps National Spelling Bee title, winning tiebreaker

'I always want to win. And this was, like, my main goal'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:23pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Bruhat Soma was unbeatable before he arrived at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and neither the dictionary, nor his competitors, nor a lightning-round tiebreaker challenged him on the way to victory.

Bruhat spelled 29 words correctly in the tiebreaker, beating Faizan Zaki by nine, to win the title on Thursday night. He receives a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The 12-year-old seventh-grader from Tampa, Florida, had won three consecutive bees before taking the stage at a convention center outside Washington for the most prestigious spelling competition in the English language.

“I always want to win. And this was, like, my main goal,” Bruhat said. “It didn’t matter if I won all those other bees. This is what I was aiming for. So I’m just really happy that I won this.”

Read the full story ›

