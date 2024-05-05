WATCH: Students drown out anti-Israel protesters by singing 'Star-Spangled Banner'

A group of students at the University of Mississippi belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a protest this week, drowning out the voices of anti-Israel agitators on the Ole Miss campus.

In a video posted to X on Thursday, students could be heard singing the national anthem loudly, eclipsing the chants of nearby protesters, many of whom were carrying Palestinian flags.

Ole Miss students sing the Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/Kj1PCXB48w — RedCupOleMiss (@RedCupOleMiss) May 2, 2024

Dozens of students were evacuated from the Ole Miss campus after some 60 people gathered to loudly protest the Israeli government. The pro-Palestinian protest ultimately devolved into a shouting match between anti-Israel protesters and counter-protestors, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Read the full story ›