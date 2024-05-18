Students stunned when graduation speaker gives them each $1,000 – but with a catch

(FOX BUSINESS) – A commencement speaker surprised graduates at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth this week by giving them each $1,000 cash in envelopes — but with a catch.

Robert Hale, Jr., the founder of Quincy-based Granite Telecommunications, told students that "each graduate who crossed the stage" on Thursday "would receive one $500 envelope to keep as a gift" while the second $500 envelope is intended to be given to "someone in need or a charity or cause close to them," the university said.

"These trying times have heightened the need for sharing, caring, and giving," Hale said. "Our community needs you and your generosity more than ever." A UMass Dartmouth spokesperson told FOX Business on Friday that 1,200 graduates received the $1,000 gifts.

